Hungary's MOL CEO concerned about state intervention in fuel markets
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:16 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is concerned that state intervention in markets will affect the viability of its plans, the company's CEO Zsolt Hernadi said at the its annual general meeting on Thursday.
