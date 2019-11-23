Athletics-RUSAF reintegration process suspended over AIU charges
The World Athletics Council has suspended the reinstatement process of Russia's Athletics Federation (RUSAF) pending the resolution of charges imposed on the body by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the sport's governing body said on Friday.
Rune Andersen, chairman of the World Athletics task force overseeing RUSAF's reinstatement, announced the decision following a meeting in Monaco.
RUSAF president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several other officials were suspended on Thursday by the AIU for serious breaches of anti-doping rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RUSAF
- Russia
- Dmitry Shlyakhtin
- Athletics Integrity Unit
- Monaco
ALSO READ
Si’alei van Toor appointed as next Ambassador to Russia
Citing "competition of values", Pompeo lays into Russia, China
Russia deploys military helicopters to patrol Syria-Turkey border - Ifax
Russian Aerospace Forces start daily helicopter patrols in Northern Syria: Pilot
Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan