International Development News
Development News Edition

White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:20 IST
White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50M deal
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chicago White Sox agreed Friday to a three-year, $50 million contract extension with All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu already had accepted the team's one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, essentially making Friday's move a two-year, $32.2 million extension.

"Everybody knows the group of talented players that we have, and I want to help guide them and together make the Chicago White Sox a championship team," Abreu said through an interpreter Friday. "There's not any doubt that we are going to be really good because I know these guys. I've been working with them. And I know their desire to get better, their desire to compete and their desire to be champions." The White Sox have become the fastest deal maker in the offseason. The Abreu contract comes one day after they signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million free-agent deal.

Abreu, 32, batted .284 this past season with 33 home runs and an American League-leading 123 RBIs. The three-time All-Star is a career .293 hitter with 179 home runs and 611 RBIs over six seasons. In addition to a $5 million signing bonus, Abreu will make $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022, with $4 million of that 2022 salary deferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019