Soccer-Comeback kings Dortmund rescue 3-3 draw against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser as his side rescued a 3-3 draw after being three goals down against promoted Paderborn on Friday but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes. The visitors played a dream first half, with Streli Mamba scoring twice and Gerrit Holtman also on target as they outpaced the hosts and hit them on the break to leave Dortmund shell-shocked and the home fans jeering the team off at halftime.

Jadon Sancho pulled one back two minutes after the restart as Dortmund shot out of the blocks to set a blistering pace but despite their total dominance and a bagful of chances they could not score again until Axel Witsel headed a second in the 84th. Reus rescued a point for Dortmund deep in added time to move them up to fifth on 20 points, five behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who travel to Union Berlin on Saturday when Bayern Munich, on 21, visit lowly Fortuna Duesseldorf.

