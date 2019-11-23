Giants WR Shepard to return, TE Engram out

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard cleared concussion protocol and is available to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the team said Friday. Shepard has missed the past five games due to his second concussion of the season. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the 26-year-old likely will play.

"Listen, when you're on the field playing, all the players are at risk for injury," Shurmur told reporters. "That is just the reality of the sport. It's a physical sport. The reason we all played it and do play it and coach it is because we like the physical nature of it. Unfortunately, sometimes injuries are part of it. "If he's up and going, he's going to go."

Shepard has caught 25 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown in four games this season. He caught at least 59 passes in each of his first three NFL seasons. While Shepard is back, tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) will miss the game.

Engram leads New York with 44 receptions for 467 yards. This will be the third game he missed this season due to knee or foot injuries. "He did everything we asked," Shurmur said of Engram. "Hopefully he's on track to be back soon. He just wasn't quite ready this week."

Ellison has 18 catches for 167 yards. Offensive tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Janoris Jenkins also cleared concussion protocol and will play. They suffered their injuries against the New York Jets on Nov. 10 and had the team's bye to help them recuperate.

The Giants (2-8) have lost six straight games.

