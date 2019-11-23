Pats' Brady 'questionable' but expected to face Cowboys

The New England Patriots listed Tom Brady as questionable on the team's injury report Friday, though multiple media reports said the quarterback is expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Brady was limited in practice Friday due to a right elbow injury. He had not been listed on the team's injury reports earlier in the week.

NFL.com reported Brady is still expected to play Sunday and was resting his elbow Friday. Brady, 42, has not missed a game for injury since being sidelined for 15 games in 2008 after tearing an two right knee ligaments in the season opener.

Those are the only games Brady has missed due to injury in his career. He missed the first four games of the 2016 season while serving a suspension. Brady has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season and has a 90.1 passer rating for the Patriots (9-1), who will play host to Dallas late Sunday afternoon.

