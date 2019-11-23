International Development News
Development News Edition

Beal rallies Wizards past Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 08:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 08:09 IST
Beal rallies Wizards past Hornets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, and the Washington Wizards rallied to defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Friday night. The Wizards overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

It was Beal's fifth-straight game with 30-or-more points, extending his career-high. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds while Davis Bertans (20 points) tied his career-high with six 3-pointers.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 31 points for Charlotte, which finished its four-game road trip 1-3. Devonte' Graham, Malik Monk, and Terry Rozier scored 19 points each for the Hornets.

Charlotte led by eight early in the third quarter, but Washington rallied and tied it at 78 on an Isaiah Thomas 3-pointer with 7:01 remaining. Washington briefly took the lead, but Bridges' layup capped a 10-0 run that put the Hornets up 92-86 and they led by six entering the fourth quarter.

Monk's 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 10-point lead and Bridges' 3 made it 107-94 with 9:25 left. Ish Smith's steal and layup pulled Washington within 109-101 and a Bertans 3-pointer made it 109-105 with 7:22 to play.

Bryant's dunk pulled the Wizards within 114-113 and Jordan McCrae's corner 3-pointer gave Washington its first lead of the quarter, 116-114. McCrae scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Bryant's two free throws put the Wizards up by four and Charlotte got no closer than within two the rest of the way.

Neither team led by more than five points until late in the first half. Bertans' fifth 3-pointer of the first half gave the Wizards a 56-54 lead with 5:21 left before halftime.

Bridges' driving layup put Charlotte up 64-62 with 70 seconds remaining. Rozier's two free throws and Graham's runner put Charlotte ahead 68-62 at halftime. The Hornets shot 52.9 percent (27-for-51) in the half while Washington hit 47.9 percent (23-for-48).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Forbidden' LGBT+ art takes centre stage at Thai gallery

Intimate portraits of friends created by a Chinese artist before he took his own life. An Indian painters depiction of life before and after gay sex was decriminalized.These are some of the images on display at an Asian contemporary art sho...

PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on becoming Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated BJPs Devendra Fadnavis and NCPs Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtras Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively and exuded confidence that the new government will work f...

Amid singing and dancing, PNG's Bougainville starts independence vote

Amid singing, dancing and the beat of drums, John Momis, the president of Papua New Guineas region of Bougainville, was one of the first to cast his ballot early on Saturday in a referendum on whether to become the worlds newest nation. Vot...

PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the two will work for M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019