Watch PHOTOS India vs Ban: All about Historic Pink Test

To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test in India, all the iconic spots of Kolkata, where the match is being played, turned pink. The famous tourist points in the city were lit up in the color to attract more people to the country's first pink-ball Test.

The first-ever day-night Test was played in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval. The match was won by Australia by three wickets. The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a green signal to day-night Tests in 2012. A total of 14 day-night Tests have been scheduled so far.

A general view of the Eden Gardens where the first-ever pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh is being played in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday felicitated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the end of the first day's play of day-night test cricket played with the pink ball at the Eden Gardens here. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly handed over mementos to Hasina and Banerjee in the presence of sporting greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, and Mary Kom among others.

Indian cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble on Friday revisited their glorious on-field moments at the Eden Gardens, the venue for the country's first-ever day-night Test. In a special program during the lunch break on the opening day of the India-Bangladesh pink-ball Tests, Tendulkar, Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and VVS Laxman relived some of the iconic moments at the famous venue here, including the 1993 Hero Cup final versus West Indies and the 2001 Test versus Australia.

Bangladesh, who were skittled out inside 31 overs, had to call two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained nasty blows to the helmet. Earlier, India's pace trio took less than three hours to rout the tourists after Mominul Haque's decision to bat backfired.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then smashed the fifties as India, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-test series, finished day one on 174-3, to be the course for their 12th consecutive home series victory. Kohli (59 not out) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) will return on Saturday hoping to bat Bangladesh out of the second and final test and sweep the series.

