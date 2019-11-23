International Development News
Development News Edition

Watch PHOTOS India vs Ban: All about Historic Pink Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a green signal to day-night Tests in 2012. A total of 14 day-night Tests have been scheduled so far.

Watch PHOTOS India vs Ban: All about Historic Pink Test
Indian skipper Virat Kohli being felicitated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah during a ceremony after the game of the first day of the second test match which is the first-ever pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Image Credit: ANI Photo

To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test in India, all the iconic spots of Kolkata, where the match is being played, turned pink. The famous tourist points in the city were lit up in the color to attract more people to the country's first pink-ball Test.

The first-ever day-night Test was played in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval. The match was won by Australia by three wickets. The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a green signal to day-night Tests in 2012. A total of 14 day-night Tests have been scheduled so far.

A general view of the Eden Gardens where the first-ever pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh is being played in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday felicitated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the end of the first day's play of day-night test cricket played with the pink ball at the Eden Gardens here. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly handed over mementos to Hasina and Banerjee in the presence of sporting greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, and Mary Kom among others.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the inauguration of the first Pink Ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens stadium, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Indian cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble on Friday revisited their glorious on-field moments at the Eden Gardens, the venue for the country's first-ever day-night Test. In a special program during the lunch break on the opening day of the India-Bangladesh pink-ball Tests, Tendulkar, Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and VVS Laxman relived some of the iconic moments at the famous venue here, including the 1993 Hero Cup final versus West Indies and the 2001 Test versus Australia.

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, and Harbhajan Singh during the second test match which is the first-ever pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Bangladesh, who were skittled out inside 31 overs, had to call two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained nasty blows to the helmet. Earlier, India's pace trio took less than three hours to rout the tourists after Mominul Haque's decision to bat backfired.

Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan gets bowled during the first day of the second test match which is the first-ever pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then smashed the fifties as India, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-test series, finished day one on 174-3, to be the course for their 12th consecutive home series victory. Kohli (59 not out) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) will return on Saturday hoping to bat Bangladesh out of the second and final test and sweep the series.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara during the first day of the second test match which is the first-ever pink ball day-night test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that its more suitable for two parties BJP-NCP to come together to form a government rather than three parties NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena to strive fo...

Ker NCP condmens Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP, a partner of the states ruling LDF, on Saturday condemned party leader Ajit Pawars decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the trap of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019