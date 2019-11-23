International Development News
Development News Edition

AIFF, NADA collaborate to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for footballers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) collaborated with the Nation Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for all footballers, along with the support staff of all clubs taking part in the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 12:54 IST
AIFF, NADA collaborate to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for footballers
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) collaborated with the Nation Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for all footballers, along with the support staff of all clubs taking part in the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.

The mass athlete awareness program against doping, which is a NADA educational programme, is set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20 onwards. The NADA-designed programme will be introduced to Indian football for the first time and will be held today in Bellary, and on Sunday in Bengaluru. The workshops will get underway this month.The programme has been created in order to spread anti-doping awareness among sportspersons and support staff, including all the stakeholders in the Indian football community, with the aim of decreasing the incidences of doping amongst the Indian athletes and promote fair play.

With a higher awareness about anti-doping, India can take the important step towards eradicating doping from the beautiful game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Watling, the unassuming anchor of NZ cricket

BJ Watling did on Saturday what he has done on numerous occasions before, thwarted an opposition attack from taking control of a test match and ensured his side stayed in the game.The 34-year-old, who came to the crease on Friday, scored hi...

US military loses drone over Libyan capital

Cairo, Nov 23 AP The US military says it has lost an unmanned drone aircraft over the Libyan capital, Tripoli. Rival armed groups have been fighting there for control of the city since April.The US Africa Command said late Friday that the d...

BJP lacks numbers to form govt; we want govt under

BJP lacks numbers to form govt we want govt underShiv Senas leadership, we are together Pawar....

Maha: Guv again proved to be Shah's 'hitman', says Cong

Hitting out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the governor was once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shahs hitman, while asserting that the illegitimate government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019