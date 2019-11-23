Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Nov 23 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday:

Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings (580)

Pakistan 2nd innings Shan Masood not out 27

Azhar Ali lbw Starc 5 Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc 8

Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins 0 Babar Azam not out 20

Extras (lb3, nb1) 4 Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-25, 3-25 Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2, Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0.(AFP) APA

