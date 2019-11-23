Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard
Brisbane, Nov 23 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday:
Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings (580)
Pakistan 2nd innings Shan Masood not out 27
Azhar Ali lbw Starc 5 Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc 8
Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins 0 Babar Azam not out 20
Extras (lb3, nb1) 4 Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-25, 3-25 Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2, Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0.(AFP) APA
APA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brisbane
- Australia
- Pakistan
- Gabba
- Babar Azam
- Azhar Ali
- Shan Masood
ALSO READ
Tennis-Australia snub Stosur for Fed Cup singles, pick Tomljanovic
Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
'Uncharted territory' as bushfires rage across Australia's east
Pakistan violates ceasefire second time in a day in Poonch
Australia v Pakistan third T20 scoreboard