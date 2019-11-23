International Development News
Mohammad Abbas is our main man: Pak bowling coach Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Saturday backed Mohammad Abbas despite him not featuring in the playing XI for the ongoing Test against Australia here at the Gabba.

  Brisbane
  Updated: 23-11-2019 18:58 IST
Mohammad Abbas is our main man: Pak bowling coach Waqar Younis
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Saturday backed Mohammad Abbas despite him not featuring in the playing XI for the ongoing Test against Australia here at the Gabba. Younis said that Abbas is still Pakistan's main man and he is currently not in his best rhythm.

"Mohammad Abbas has been a match winner for us over the last 18 months, he's been bowling really well. Unfortunately he's not at his best rhythm and recently back in the New Zealand tour he had an injury so he wasn't bowling as good as he has done in the past against Australia and of course in England," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Younis as saying. "But we are not losing hope in him, he is our main man and we are going to have a really close look and hopefully once we get into Adelaide we'll think about it," he added.

In the ongoing match against Australia, Pakistan has struggled with the ball in hand as they conceded 580 runs. The visitors were bowled out for 240 in the first innings and as a result, the side conceded a lead of 340 runs.

Younis said that it is difficult to guess about what went wrong for the visitors with the ball in their hand. "It is difficult to say what was going wrong out there. We sit down every evening and we talk about it and try to teach them what lengths need to be bowled. I think we missed it. It was very obvious and everyone has seen that our lengths weren't right," Younis said.

"With the first new-ball we bowled poorly. If we would have put the ball in the right areas, things might have been different. We got carried away and with a young attack it can happen in Australia," he added. Pakistan ended day three of the ongoing Test at 64/3 with Babar Azam and Shan Masood still at the crease. (ANI)

