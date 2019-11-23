International Development News
Development News Edition

Rashid tied second in weather-hit Sabah Masters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kotakinabalu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:59 IST
Rashid tied second in weather-hit Sabah Masters

Indian golfer Rashid Khan was three-under through 10 holes when play at the Sabah Masters was halted due to inclement weather here on Saturday. Rashid is now eight-under for the tournament, and the third round will resume on Sunday morning.

Rashid is one of the nine players tied second and three shots behind young Thai Phachara Khongwatmai. Phachara fired three birdies against a bogey in his opening eight holes to extend his lead to three before the penultimate round was halted.

All 69 players who made the halfway cut have yet to complete the third round. The weather on Sunday, however, will determine if there will be a Monday finish for the first edition of the Sabah Masters.

A decision will be made for the tournament to spill into Monday if the final group, featuring Phachara, Dongha Lee and Sungho Lee, can manage to complete 13 holes of the final round on Sunday. Should the final group fail to get in 13 holes on Sunday, the fourth round will be cancelled and the tournament results will be based on the 54-hole scores.

As nine of the 67 players who made the cut were able to complete their third round, Udayan Mane, one-under through nine, was tied 10th alongside last week's winner, Joohyung Kim. Aman Raj moved up with two-under through 11 and was tied 12th at six-under, while Karandeep Kochhar was three-under through 16 and was five-under at tied 19.

Aadil Bedi was one-under through 15 and three-under to be tied 27. Khalin Joshi, one-under through 12 was tied 40th and Jyoti Randhawa, par through eight, was tied 51st.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Maha drama: Fadnavis back as CM, Ajit Pawar new deputy CM

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJPs Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by NCPs Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reac...

Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as CM: Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had misled the governor. F...

UPDATE 3-On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister

Vice President Mike Pence visited Iraq on Saturday to reassure Iraqi Kurds of U.S. support after President Donald Trumps decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria drew criticism that Washington had betrayed its Kurdish allies there. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019