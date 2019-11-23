Lahiri satges comeback, makes cut at RSM Classic

India's Anirban Lahiri staged a superb comeback with four birdies in five holes to make the cut at the RSM Classic here. With rounds of 71 and 67, Lahiri is tied-59th while his compatriot Arjun Atwal, who shot 71 each in the first two rounds, missed the cut.

Lahiri, who shot one-under on the first day, dropped a bogey on his first hole. A birdie on 14th brought him back to even for the day. The 32-year-old then shot birdies on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth holes. He dropped a shot on ninth but survived the cut.

Tyler Duncan shot a 9-under 61 including seven birdies and an eagle for his best score on the PGA Tour. Duncan finished a round each on the Plantation and Seaside courses at 14-under 128, giving him at two-shot cushion over Sebastian Munoz (63) and Rhein Gibson (64) and DJ Trahan, who shot 9-under 63.

Defending champion Charles Howell III failed to make the cut, along with tournament host Davis Love III. Also missing the cut were Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner.

