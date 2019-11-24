REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES
SPORTS TENNIS-DAVISCUP It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final
MADRID - Denis Shapovalov described it as "ridiculous" and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada beat Russia to reach their first Davis Cup final on Saturday. MOTOR-F1-FERRARI Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said.
SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS Athletics: Russian federation names acting chief after suspensions MOSCOW - Russia's suspended athletics federation named an acting president on Saturday a day after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process and raised the possibility of it being expelled altogether.
UPCOMING: SPORTS
CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/
Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test Australia face Pakistan on the fourth day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988.
24 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/
Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.
25 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches
Nov 24 GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship final round
Jon Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera share a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy heading into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Nov 24
GOLF-JAPAN/ Golf - Dunlop Phoenix: Imahira leads into final round
Japan Tour money leader Shugo Imahira enjoys a two-stroke advantage starting the final round at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki. 24 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
GOLF-RSM/ Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic final round
Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar. Nov 24
GOLF-WOMEN-TOURCHAMP/ Golf - LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship final round
The largest first prize in women's golf, $1.5 million, will be awarded to the winner of the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour. Nov 24
SOCCER SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Second Leg - Urawa Reds v Al Hilal Urawa Reds play Al Hilal in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Saitama.
24 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRC-CHE/REPORT
Soccer - Women's Super League - Birmingham City v Chelsea With almost a third of the season played, Women's Super League leaders Chelsea take a slender one-point lead to struggling Birmingham City, and we will wrap up the rest of the action from the top flight as second-placed Arsenal host bottom side Liverpool and Manchester City travel to Bristol City.
24 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester United Sheffield United face Manchester United in the Premier League.
24 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-AMO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux vs Monaco report Bordeaux play Monaco - we will also wrap up the day's later games.
24 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BCA/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Brescia AS Roma host Brescia in a Serie A match.
24 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Lazio Sassuolo host Lazio in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the day's other Serie A matches
24 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan Torino host Inter Milan in a Serie A match
23 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-FLA-RIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Flamengo v River Plate Peru's Monumental de Lima hosts the Copa Libertadores final between defending champions River Plate and Flamengo.
23 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga.
23 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT TENNIS
TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals
Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the final of the Davis Cup Finals. 24 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Weakened Man City offer Liverpool chance to increase Premier League lead
Ownership module in state-run T20 leagues need to be examined: ACU chief Ajit Singh
Athletics-Triple jumper Edwards critical of Diamond League cuts
Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League
Soccer-Eikrem steers dominant Molde to Norwegian league title