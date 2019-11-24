International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS TENNIS-DAVISCUP It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

MADRID - Denis Shapovalov described it as "ridiculous" and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada beat Russia to reach their first Davis Cup final on Saturday. MOTOR-F1-FERRARI Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS Athletics: Russian federation names acting chief after suspensions MOSCOW - Russia's suspended athletics federation named an acting president on Saturday a day after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process and raised the possibility of it being expelled altogether.

UPCOMING: SPORTS

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test Australia face Pakistan on the fourth day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988.

24 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

25 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches

Nov 24 GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship final round

Jon Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera share a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy heading into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Nov 24

GOLF-JAPAN/ Golf - Dunlop Phoenix: Imahira leads into final round

Japan Tour money leader Shugo Imahira enjoys a two-stroke advantage starting the final round at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki. 24 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF-RSM/ Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic final round

Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar. Nov 24

GOLF-WOMEN-TOURCHAMP/ Golf - LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship final round

The largest first prize in women's golf, $1.5 million, will be awarded to the winner of the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour. Nov 24

SOCCER SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Second Leg - Urawa Reds v Al Hilal Urawa Reds play Al Hilal in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Saitama.

24 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRC-CHE/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Birmingham City v Chelsea With almost a third of the season played, Women's Super League leaders Chelsea take a slender one-point lead to struggling Birmingham City, and we will wrap up the rest of the action from the top flight as second-placed Arsenal host bottom side Liverpool and Manchester City travel to Bristol City.

24 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester United Sheffield United face Manchester United in the Premier League.

24 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-AMO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux vs Monaco report Bordeaux play Monaco - we will also wrap up the day's later games.

24 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-BCA/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Brescia AS Roma host Brescia in a Serie A match.

24 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Lazio Sassuolo host Lazio in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the day's other Serie A matches

24 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan Torino host Inter Milan in a Serie A match

23 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-FLA-RIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Flamengo v River Plate Peru's Monumental de Lima hosts the Copa Libertadores final between defending champions River Plate and Flamengo.

23 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga.

23 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the final of the Davis Cup Finals. 24 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

