Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Updated: 24-11-2019 05:24 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of year

Kenya's marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday. Their titles were announced at the annual awards ceremony of the sport's governing body in Monaco. It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

Denis Shapovalov described it as "ridiculous" and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada beat Russia to reach their first Davis Cup final on Saturday. The 20-year-old Shapovalov teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the deciding doubles rubber against Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov and hand Canada a 2-1 victory. Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said. Team boss Mattia Binotto said after the race at Interlagos that there would be a review with the drivers at the Maranello factory to go through what went on and how to prevent any recurrence. France and Serbia handed wildcards for 2020 Davis Cup Finals

Serbia and France have both received wildcards to next year's Davis Cup Finals, meaning they will not have to qualify, the International Tennis Federation said on Saturday. They will join the four semi-finalists from this week's inaugural edition of the revamped Davis Cup, and 12 teams who will come through qualifying rounds in March. Todd continues remarkable run, takes lead at RSM Classic

The remarkable rise of Brendon Todd showed no sign of waning when he charged into the third-round lead at the RSM Classic in Georgia on Saturday. Todd, seeking a rare hat-trick of consecutive victories on the PGA Tour, used another sublime putting display to card eight-under-par 62 on the Seaside course at Sea Island. Tennis: Free tickets get British fans making late dash to Madrid

British tennis fans have made a last-minute dash to Madrid to cheer their team on against Spain after the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) offered free tickets for the semi-final tie. Former world number one Andy Murray had got the ball rolling after Britain's win over Germany on Friday, putting out a message on social media for fans to get in touch if they wanted a ticket for the match at La Caja Magica. Alpine skiing: American Shiffrin breaks Stenmark's record for slalom wins

Defending slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 41st World Cup title in the season opener in Levi, Finland on Saturday, surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record tally. American Shiffrin, who came into the second run behind Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, made a flying start and came through a difficult middle section to finish with a time of 58.79 seconds. Harvard-Yale game delayed by on-field protest

A climate change protest got in the way of Harvard and Yale's historic Ivy League football rivalry game on Saturday, as activists delayed the start of the second half by running onto the field in New Haven, Conn. With the Crimson taking a 15-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, protesters from both schools went to midfield at around 1:40 p.m. ET following the performance by the Yale band. The group eventually grew from a few dozen into the hundreds, and after the field was cleared, the game was resumed at 2:48 p.m. ET. Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50,000 by NFL

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The fine represents more than an entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267. Athletics: Russian federation names acting chief after suspensions

Russia's suspended athletics federation named an acting president on Saturday a day after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process and raised the possibility of it being expelled altogether. Yulia Tarasenko, a federation vice-president, was named acting president after a presidium meeting in Moscow, replacing Dmitry Shlyakhtin, who was among the seven people provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) this week for serious breaches of anti-doping rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

