International Development News
Development News Edition

Lakers G Rondo fined $35K for Schroder incident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 07:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 06:59 IST
Lakers G Rondo fined $35K for Schroder incident
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was fined $35,000 for "making unsportsmanlike physical contact" with Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder as well as two other offenses in Friday night's game against the Thunder, the NBA announced Saturday. Rondo thrust his right knee into Schroder's groin area early in the fourth quarter of the contest and was called for a flagrant 2 foul. In the aftermath, he verbally abused official Ed Malloy and failed to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, which the NBA cited was part of Rondo's fine.

Rondo expressed his displeasure prior to Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, saying the way Malloy pointed at him was "disrespectful." "I guess the saying free speech doesn't apply to everybody," Rondo told reporters.

Asked if he regretted his remarks to Malloy, Rondo replied: "Absolutely not." The 33-year-old Rondo is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 assists in five games this season. He missed the start of the season due to a calf injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Myanmars private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries. The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived...

Newly formed Maharashtra govt fake, illegal; will fall in seven days: NCP's Majeed Memon

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has slammed the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra terming it as fake and illegal. He added that it will fall within seven days. The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till Novem...

Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.Interim Pres...

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwans democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wens main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from Chinas Communist Party.A Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019