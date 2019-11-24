International Development News
Development News Edition

NBA notebook: Lakers G Rondo hit with $35K fine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 08:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 07:52 IST
NBA notebook: Lakers G Rondo hit with $35K fine
Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was fined $35,000 for "making unsportsmanlike physical contact" with Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder as well as two other offenses in Friday night's game against the Thunder, the NBA announced Saturday. Rondo thrust his right knee into Schroder's groin area early in the fourth quarter of the contest and was called for a flagrant 2 foul. In the aftermath, he verbally abused official Ed Malloy and failed to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, which the NBA cited was part of Rondo's fine.

Rondo expressed his displeasure prior to Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, saying the way Malloy pointed at him was "disrespectful." "I guess the saying 'free speech' doesn't apply to everybody," Rondo told reporters.

--With the NBA's 75th season coming up in 2021-22, commissioner Adam Silver is looking to make a major overhaul to the league's schedule for the season, according to an ESPN report. Among the changes Silver is targeting is a reseeding of the final four playoff teams, regardless of conference, and a midseason tournament featuring every NBA team. The league also could shorten the regular season by a few games to make room in the schedule for the midseason tournament.

According to Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Silver and the league are in talks with the NBA Players Association and the league's various broadcast partners in hopes of bringing at least some of these proposals to April's Board of Governors meeting. --Celtics guard Kemba Walker was released from the hospital overnight and he returned to Boston with the team.

The Celtics said Walker, who was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms, was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Saturday. He was taken off the court on a stretcher with a possible neck injury during the second quarter of the Celtics' Friday night road game against the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics were on defense when Walker attempted to steal the ball. He had his head down and slammed head first into the stomach of teammate Semi Ojeleye. The contact jolted Walker's neck with 3:13 left in the half.

--Kyrie Irving's shoulder injury will keep him out of the next three games, including a highly anticipated matchup with his former team, the Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets announced. The Nets played the past four games without Irving, who is suffering with a right shoulder impingement, before deciding to shut him down for the three-game road trip.

Irving suffered the injury Nov. 12 against the Utah Jazz. --Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league's anti-flopping rule for the second time this season.

The most recent incident by Beverley, a veteran in his eighth season, happened in the first quarter of Friday night's 122-119 home win against the Houston Rockets. He apparently overreacted while trying to draw a foul on Houston star James Harden. On Thursday, Beverley received a warning from the league for flopping in Wednesday's win against the Celtics. Beverley, who was held to six points on 2-for-6 shooting on Friday, is averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 14 games (all starts) this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Siakam, Raptors hold off Hawks

Pascal Siakam scored 12 of his game-high 34 points in the final 6 12 minutes to help the visiting Toronto Raptors hold off the upset-minded Atlanta Hawks 119-116 on Saturday. The Raptors led 112-100 with 159 remaining but Atlanta fought bac...

Tennis-Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germanys Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. That sma...

Spurs snap skid with win over Knicks

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank al...

UPDATE 2-Breakthrough in Bolivia as bill for new elections sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former President Evo Morales, a major breakthrough in the countrys political cris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019