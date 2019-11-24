International Development News
Holiday lifts Pacers past Magic

Aaron Holiday bombed in a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining Saturday night, giving the host Indiana Pacers a 111-106 victory over the Orlando Magic in a battle of injury-plagued teams. Domantas Sabonis went for 25 points for the Pacers, who managed to open a four-game homestand with a win despite missing Malcolm Brogdon, a pregame scratch because of a bad back, and Victor Oladipo, who is still rehabbing a knee injury.

The Magic lost for a second straight time on a four-game trip after learning earlier in the day that they'd lost Nikola Vucevic for at least a week with a severely sprained right ankle. Forward Aaron Gordon, also bothered by an ankle injury, had to sit out the tightly contested game as well. The Magic fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first half and were down 55-45 at halftime before rallying into a 74-all tie with still 4:12 remaining in the third period.

Indiana went on to reclaim as much as a seven-point advantage in the fourth period, but a hoop by Khem Birch got Orlando within 104-103 before Markelle Fultz created a 106-all tie with a dunk with 31.1 seconds left. Holiday then missed a jumper with 21.9 seconds to go, but Myles Turner retrieved the rebound for the Pacers and Holiday didn't misfire on his second opportunity, nailing his difference-maker.

The Magic had a chance to tie, but Justin Holiday stole the ball from Evan Fournier and was fouled, making two clinching free throws with 3.6 seconds left. Sabonis complemented his 25 points with a team-high nine rebounds and four assists for the Pacers, who won 109-102 at Orlando earlier this month.

Jeremy Lamb went for 14 points, Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday 13 apiece, Justin Holiday 12 and Turner 10 for Indiana, which outshot Orlando 54.4 percent to 46.7. Fournier had a game-high 26 points and Jonathan Isaac 25 for Orlando, which outscored Indiana 39-30 on 3-pointers. Fournier and Isaac hit four apiece.

Fultz added 13 points, D.J. Augustin 11 and Terrence Ross 10 for the Magic, who led by as many as seven in the first quarter.

