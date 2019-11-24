International Development News
Hamilton's go-ahead goal lifts Canes over Panthers

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Petr Mrazek made 21 saves, leading the host Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. The Panthers, who came back to win on Thursday after trailing the Anaheim Ducks 4-0, couldn't rally after Hamilton's goal. Part of the problem for Florida was that the Panthers went 0-for-2 on their power play.

Brett Pesce, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov (empty-netter) also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won five of their past six games. Teuvo Teravainen added three assists for Carolina. Aaron Ekblad and Brian Boyle scored for Florida, which lost for just the second time in seven games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for the Panthers. This was Carolina's second win over Florida this season. The Hurricanes beat the Panthers 6-3 on Oct. 8.

Both teams scored twice in the opening period even though there were only 14 shots on goal, eight by Carolina. Florida opened the scoring when Ekblad -- a defenseman who has suddenly found his offense with three goals in two games -- skated in, made a nice move to switch to his backhand and put the Panthers up 8:36 into the game.

The Panthers made it 2-0 just 18 seconds later as Boyle took a pass from Colton Sceviour and then lifted the puck over Mrazek. But Carolina got on the board 41 seconds later as Pesce hammered a one-timer from just above the left circle. The play was set up by Teravainen's cross-ice pass.

Necas capped the first-period scoring with 14:20 expired. After a series of quick passes, Necas finally got the puck from Hamilton and fired a one-timer from the circle as the Hurricanes again beat Bobrovsky stick-side. The Hurricanes took a 3-2 lead with just 2:15 left in the second period. Teravainen's centering pass set up Hamilton in the slot, and the latter's shot trickled through Bobrovsky's five-hole.

Svechnikov's empty-netter with 62 seconds left iced the game for Carolina.

