UPDATE 1-Cricket-Santner, Watling reach milestones as NZ take control of first test

  Mt. Maunganui
  24-11-2019
  • Created: 24-11-2019 08:30 IST
Mitchell Santner scored his maiden test century and BJ Watling his first double ton as New Zealand took control of the first test against England, reaching 590-7 and establishing a 237-run lead at tea on the fourth day at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Santner, who was peppered by England's bowlers throughout his innings, reached his personal milestone with a flick to fine leg from a Ben Stokes bouncer for two runs. He hit eight boundaries and four sixes and faced 253 balls. The left-arm spinner was caught on the long on boundary by Ollie Pope off Sam Curran for 126 about 15 minutes before the tea break.

Watling then brought up his double century with a single behind square off England captain Joe Root and went to tea on 200 not out, while Tim Southee was on two, although captain Kane Williamson could declare during the break. Watling resurrected New Zealand's innings, having arrived at the crease with the hosts 127-4 and in danger of conceding a first-innings deficit to England, who scored 353.

He combined in a 70-run partnership with Henry Nicholls, 119 with Colin de Grandhomme, and then 261 runs with Santner, a record for the seventh wicket for New Zealand. The 27-year-old Santner and Watling were circumspect after resuming in Mt. Maunganui on 394-6 on Sunday and scored just 58 runs in 30 overs in the first session.

They started to up the rate after lunch with Santner, in particular, becoming more aggressive as he hit Stuart Broad for three boundaries in one over. The pair accelerated again midway through the middle session, belting 42 runs in the five overs after they took drinks as Santner brought up his century and they extended the lead past 200.

The second match of the two-test series is at Seddon Park in Hamilton from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

