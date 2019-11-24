International Development News
Trouba helps Rangers rally to beat Canadiens

Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night. Trouba fired a wrist shot from the right point that dribbled past a screened Carey Price and inside the right post for his third goal of the season. It marked the first time since Dec. 26, 1991, against the Washington Capitals that the Rangers won a game that they trailed by four or more goals.

Brendan Lemieux scored two goals and Trouba and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist for New York. Filip Chytil and Pavel Buchnevich also scored goals and Ryan Strome, Brett Howden and Brady Skjei each had two assists for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in five games. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 38 saves. Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each had two goals and an assist for Montreal, which lost its fourth straight game. Shea Weber also scored a goal and Nick Suzuki and Ben Chiarot each added two assists for the Canadiens. Price finished with 28 saves.

Montreal, which had scored a total of six goals during its three-game winless streak, scored four in the first 23 minutes, including three in the first period, en route to a 4-0 lead. Domi, who entered the contest on a nine-game goalless streak, made it 1-0 at the 2:03 mark when he tapped in a rebound of a bad-angle shot by Lehkonen from the left half-wall.

Lehkonen increased the lead to 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season, firing a wrist shot from the center of the left circle past Georgiev's glove side. Domi then scored his second goal of the period and sixth of the season with 34 seconds left in the period. Weber made it 4-0 at the 2:51 mark of the second period on a delayed penalty when he fired a slap shot from the top of the right circle that trickled through Georgiev's blocker side. But New York answered with goals by Chytil, Buchnevich and Lemieux over the span of 3:20 to cut it to 4-3 heading into the third period.

Lehkonen then scored his second goal of the game when he fired a shot from the slot inside the post on Georgiev's stick side. But Panarin answered just 31 seconds later with his 12th goal of the season, and Lemieux tied it with his first career short-handed goal three minutes later finishing off a 2-on-1 with Howden and setting the stage for Trouba's game-winner at the 12:10 mark.

