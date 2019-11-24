International Development News
Development News Edition

Watling's double, Santner's triple have England reeling

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mount Maunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:37 IST
Watling's double, Santner's triple have England reeling
New Zealand team celebrating after taking a wicket. Image Credit: ANI

England were battling for survival after Mitchell Santner took three cheap wickets following a match-turning double century by BJ Watling in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After New Zealand declared at 615 for nine on day four in Mount Maunganui, England were 55 for three at stumps, needing a further 207 on the final day if they are to make the Black Caps bat again.

After more than two days and 201 overs in the field, much of it watching Watling and then Santner take the game away from them, England had an uncomfortable two hours batting with both openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns falling, followed by nightwatchman Jack Leach from the last ball of the day. After their marathon batting stint, wicketkeeper Watling and Santner reunited to remove Sibley for 12. The spinner then had Burns for 31 and Leach without scoring in his three for six off 8.4 overs.

It capped a remarkable day for Santner, who earlier posted his maiden Test century during a record-breaking stand with Watling. Sibley's wicket was the first by a New Zealand spinner on home soil since March 2018 with 101 Test wickets in 11 innings since all falling to seamers.

Burns, batting with a thumb glued together after being split when fielding on Friday, was dropped once at midwicket while another chance fell just short of Tom Latham who had taken the wicketkeeper's gloves at the start of the innings. When Watling returned to the field he dropped an edge off Sibley although the England opener did not add to his score before he was dismissed, while Latham took a smart catch at forward short leg to remove Leach.

England had their tails up when New Zealand were 197 for five, with the cream of their crop, including the talismanic Kane Williamson, out. But Watling put New Zealand back on an equal footing in a 116-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme and then put the home side firmly in charge as he rewrote the record books with Santner.

Both scored Test bests with Watling posting 205, beating his 142 not out against Sri Lanka in 2015, while Santner scored 126 to surpass his 73 against Bangladesh in 2017. Their 261 for the seventh wicket eclipsed the previous New Zealand record stand of 225 by Chris Cairns and Jacob Oram against South Africa at Eden Park in 2004.

When New Zealand declared soon after Jofra Archer claimed Watling's wicket, the 615 was their highest total against England, going past their 551-9 declared at Lord's in 1973. Watling faced 473 deliveries and hit 24 fours and a six during more than 11 remarkable hours of batting which extended his unbroken time in the middle to 16 hours 16 minutes after he batted for 306 minutes to score an unbeaten 105 in his last Test innings against Sri Lanka three months ago.

Sam Curran, who claimed Santner's wicket, finished with three for 119.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Ajit Pawar returns home, meets supporters

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returned to his private residence near Churchgate here in the early hours of Sunday and later met his supporters and some party leaders. The 60...

SC commences hearing in Maharashtra govt formation matter

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. A three-judge bench...

Couture leads Sharks past Islanders with OT goal

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing and the host San Jose Sharks handed the New York Islanders a rare setback with a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night. Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, ...

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea can't be allowed

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea cant be allowed....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019