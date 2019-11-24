International Development News
Development News Edition

Won't give any excuse, were not able to perform well: Mominul Haque

After facing a 2-0 defeat against India in the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Sunday said that he would not give any excuse for the team's loss as the side was not able to perform well.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:30 IST
Won't give any excuse, were not able to perform well: Mominul Haque
Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque . Image Credit: ANI

After facing a 2-0 defeat against India in the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Sunday said that he would not give any excuse for the team's loss as the side was not able to perform well. His remarks came after side's loss by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens.

"There is no reason to give excuses, I won't give any excuse, as a team we were not able to perform well and we were not able to stay at the crease for a long time. We batted in a disappointing manner. India has one of the best bowling attacks in the world, they understand how to execute their skills and they have a good sense of reading the match situation", Mominul told reporters after the end of the day-night Test. "It is a disappointing result and obviously you feel bad when you are not able to win. From this series, we can learn a lot. Team-wise, everyone would take a learning curve and from the next series, they will come out better. Both technical and tactical aspects need to be better in our side," he added.

Bangladesh had lost the services of both Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal before the series against India. Shakib had been banned by the ICC's ACU for two years with one year being suspended for not reporting a match-fixing offer while Tamim opted out of the tour due to personal reasons.

"Obviously, we missed Shakib and Tamim. Just because we lost, we should not give the excuse that both of these players were not here. We as playing unit were not able to grab the opportunity," Mominul said. Bangladesh skipper also said that the decision by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to play the pink-ball Test was not wrong as the side would have been required to play the pink-ball Test someday or the other.

The visitors failed to leave a mark with bat in hand as they registered scores of 106 and 193 in first and second innings of the match respectively. "The decision was not wrong. If not here, then someday we would have played the pink-ball Test. India also did not play a pink-ball Test before this, the decision was right in my opinion. There is a lot more challenge with the new ball in day-night Tests," Mominul said.

"If we could have started well with the new ball, we could have grabbed the opportunity. We were not able to start well and it mattered a lot," he added. Haque also expressed hope that the side would get better in playing the longest format of the game as Bangladesh has almost 10 Tests scheduled in the coming year.

"As a team, we were not able to play in a good manner. there is a lot of scope for improvement. We don't play as much Test matches, but we have almost ten matches in the coming year and we will get experienced in playing the longest format of the game," Mominul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to form BJP government in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari on Puri's remark

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about making him the partys chief ministerial candidate in Delhi where elections are due in early next year, but said that he is c...

Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24 -provincial lawmaker and rescue worker

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vi...

Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019