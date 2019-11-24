India International: Attri, Reddy crowned doubles champions;

The top-seeded India pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were crowned doubles champions in the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge here on Sunday. The Attri and Reddy duo made light-weight of their opponent -- Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash -- as they won the lopsided final 21-15, 21-15 at the Cricket Club of India court in south Mumbai.

There was total domination from the Indian pair from the beginning as they produced some breathtaking smashes and rallies and eventually wrapped up the summit clash in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, in the men single's final, India's Kaushal Dharmamer, fought hard but eventually lost to fifth seed Xiaodong Sheng from Canada 19-21, 21-8, 14-21.

Dharmamer was leading in the third and the final set before the Cananda player made an impressive comeback to take the game away from the Mumbai-based player, who trains at the Goregoan Sports Club under senior coach Uday Pawar. Dharmamer took the second game with utmost ease at 21 -18 and it seemed he had the upper hand after losing the first one.

The Mumbai-lad was ahead in the third game 12-10, but Sheng won seven points in a row to tilt the contest in his favour and it was then rather difficult for Dharmamer to make a comeback. Later, speaking to reporters Dharmamer admitted it was difficult for him to pull in the final.

He is now eyeing to make his mark in the Syed Modi International International Badminton Championship, which will be played in Lucknow. The Canadian player said he enjoyed the contest and was also looking ahead for the Syed Modi tournament.

Results: Men's doubles: Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy (India) beat Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash (Thailand) -- 21-15, 21-15. Men's Singles: Kaushal Dharmamer (India) lost to Xiaodong Sheng (Canada) 19-21, 21-8, 14-21.

Women's Doubles: Tan Pearly Koong Lee and Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) beat Teoh Mei Xing and Yap Ling (Malaysia) 21-18, 21-14. Women's Singles: Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) beat Benyapa Aimsaard (Thailand) 21-18, 21-11.

Mixed Doubles: Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See (Malaysia) beat Chia Weije and Tan Pearly Koong Le (Malaysia) 21-15, 21-15..

