International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Rahm birdies final hole to win DP World Tour Championship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 23:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Rahm birdies final hole to win DP World Tour Championship
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's Jon Rahm conjured up wise words from Jack Nicklaus before emulating compatriot Seve Ballesteros by winning the DP World Tour Championship and the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai on Sunday.

In an exciting finish to a season that has visited 31 countries, Rahm faltered in the final round before coming through at the end to secure a one-shot victory over Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. Rahm opened up a six-shot advantage after seven holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates before Fleetwood made a late charge, finishing with a 65 to set the clubhouse target at 18-under.

Needing a birdie at the final hole to beat Fleetwood's mark, Rahm produced a sublime bunker shot to within three feet before rolling home to secure the Harry Vardon Trophy with a four-under-par 68. In the process, he collected $5 million -- $3 million for the tournament victory and another $2 million for winning the Race to Dubai points race.

The 25-year-old Rahm became the second Spaniard after the late Ballesteros to win the Race to Dubai crown or its predecessor, the Order of Merit. "Man, you dream of making birdies on 18 to win a tournament... and I came through when I needed it and really proud of myself for that," said Rahm, who is projected to jump from fifth to third in the world rankings.

"It's really so hard to believe that some of the greatest champions in European golf and Spanish golf haven't been able to accomplish what I have in just three years. "So many great players throughout the history of Spain that have had a chance and they didn't get it done. It's just hard to put that in perspective to know that since Seve, I'm the next one to get it done."

After five birdies in the first seven holes, Rahm seemed set for a victory stroll, but he followed up with four quick bogeys and seemed to be frittering victory away. That was when he thought of something 18-times major champion Nicklaus once said.

"I stood on the 16th hole after three-putting, and I told myself, I heard Jack Nicklaus talk about it, about his win at the (1966 British) Open at Muirfield," said Rahm. "He said he was on the 16th hole as well and told himself: 'If you finish three, four, four... you win the tournament'.

"I told myself on 16 before I hit the tee shot, 'If you finish four, three, three, you win the golf tournament, no matter what anybody else does'." Rahm said that the $5 million up for grabs had not even entered his mind.

"I didn't even think about that, honestly. I don't do this for the money. It's obviously a great thing, but it never crossed my mind," he said. "Now with that said, it's a pretty cool feeling, I'm not going to lie. I just turned 25. It's unbelievable that I'm going to have that coming my way."

Enough for a nice wedding next month, one would presume, when he marries fiancee Kelley Cahill, who he met when they were students at Arizona State University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...

Death toll from Kenya landslides rises to 56 as heavy rains lash country's north west

The death toll from landslides in northwestern Kenya triggered on Saturday by unusually heavy rains has risen to at least 56 people, a local official said. The downpour began on Friday in West Pokot County, which borders Uganda, and worsene...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Rahm birdies final hole to win DP World Tour Championship

Spains Jon Rahm conjured up wise words from Jack Nicklaus before emulating compatriot Seve Ballesteros by winning the DP World Tour Championship and the European Tours season-long Race to Dubai on Sunday.In an exciting finish to a season th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019