REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

SPORTS TENNIS-DAVISCUP-AGUT Grieving Bautista Agut gives Spain lead in Davis Cup final

MADRID - Roberto Bautista Agut gave hosts Spain a flying start in the Davis Cup final against Canada when he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 6-2 on Sunday, the day after the death of his father. SWIMMING-ISL-INTERVIEW Grigorishin making a splash with his ISL revolution

LONDON - Ukrainian energy tycoon Konstantin Grigorishin is leading a revolution in the pool and he has no doubt that swimmers will be the winners. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: LaVine caps career night with winning 3 Zach LaVine drilled a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining off a Coby White steal to cap a career-high 49-point night and help visiting Chicago rally past Charlotte.

UPCOMING: SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test

Australia face Pakistan on the fifth day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988. 25 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match

New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches Nov 25

FOOTBALL-CFL-GREYCUP/ CFL:-Blue Bombers and Tiger-Cats meet in Grey Cup

Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football Leagues's championship game the Grey Cup in Calgary. 24 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Press conference and training of Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

25 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and a payer speak to the media ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Juventus.

25 Nov 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid training & news conference Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Paris St Germain.

25 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Real Madrid.

25 Nov 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

25 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

25 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Sevilla Valladolid play Sevilla in La Liga.

24 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

