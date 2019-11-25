International Development News
Development News Edition

Patriots overcome sloppy weather to beat Cowboys

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New England
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 06:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 06:18 IST
Patriots overcome sloppy weather to beat Cowboys
Image Credit: Flickr

Tom Brady completed 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown, and the New England Patriots held on for a 13-9 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys on a cold, wet and windy Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. N'Keal Harry scored the lone touchdown for New England (10-1), which notched double-digit victories for the 17th straight season. Julian Edelman led all receivers with eight catches for 93 yards, and Sony Michel led the ground attack with 20 carries for 85 yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled in the inclement weather, completing 19 of 33 passes for 212 yards and an interception. Dallas (6-5) lost for the second time in the past three weeks. Ezekiel Elliott finished with 126 yards from scrimmage (86 rushing, 40 receiving) to lead the Cowboys. Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb had four catches for 86 yards, but teammate Amari Cooper was held without a reception.

New England opened the scoring in the final minute of the first quarter when Brady connected with Harry for a 10-yard touchdown. A blocked punt by Patriots special-teams ace Matthew Slater two plays earlier helped set up the score. Harry laid on his back and raised both of his arms to the sky to celebrate his first career touchdown. The rookie out of Arizona State was New England's first-round draft pick (No. 32 overall) this spring.

A 44-yard field goal by Nick Folk increased the Patriots' lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter. Dallas responded with two field goals to cut the deficit to 10-6 at halftime. Brett Maher made kicks from 46 yards and 27 yards.

New England increased its lead to 13-6 when Folk connected from 42 yards with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys pulled back within 13-9 on a 29-yarder by Maher with 6:04 to go.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten played in his 250th career game. He became the 46th player in NFL history and only the third at his position to achieve the milestone, joining tight ends Trey Junkin (281 games) and Tony Gonzalez (270).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019