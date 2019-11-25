International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pakistan look at tweaks to line-up for Adelaide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 06:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 06:53 IST
Cricket-Pakistan look at tweaks to line-up for Adelaide
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Pakistan will look to tweak their line-up for the second and final test against Australia at Adelaide Oval but wholesale changes look unlikely despite Sunday's innings defeat in the series opener in Brisbane. Captain Azhar Ali defended both his non-performing batsmen and inexperienced bowlers after the heavy loss at the Gabba, although he did concede that seasoned seamer Mohammad Abbas might return to the side for the pink-ball test.

Ali blamed the defeat on falling behind on an opening day after batting without loss through the first session only to crumble to 240 all out by the close of play. The batting in the second innings was better with a fine century from Babar Azam and 95 from wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan but by that stage Australia were already firmly in the driving seat after scoring 580 in their only knock.

"We will sit and do a recap of this game and discuss everything and try to figure out the best playing XI for Adelaide," he said "It's not fair to raise too many questions over our batsmen this early on. At times, a player can have a tough test but that doesn't make him a bad player. I have full faith on all the batsmen that they can score runs here."

Haris Sohail looks to be the batsman most likely to be dropped after falling cheaply in almost identical fashion in both innings, hanging his bat out at Mitchell Starc deliveries to be caught behind. Pakistan selected a bowling attack for the future at the Gabba featuring 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah and 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi. Ali suggested they would stick with them for the Adelaide Test.

"The young attack has a lot of potential but you can't buy experience," he said. "It's never easy in a place like Australia. They started off little shaky but they came back strongly the next day even though the Australian batsmen were really set.

"They came back strong and kept bowling in good areas after that. I believe if they manage to do that from the start of the innings, they'll be a totally different attack after that." Abbas, left out for 32-year-old Imran Khan, has taken 66 wickets at an average of 18.86 in 14 tests and Ali said that the 29-year-old was "always there for us".

His ability to swing the ball would be useful in the night sessions in Adelaide but bowling coach Waqar Younis said at the weekend Abbas was still trying to find his rhythm after being managed back from an injury he sustained last year. "We're not losing hope in him," said the fast bowling great. "He's our main man and we're going to have a really close look and hopefully once we get into Adelaide we'll think about it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019