Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 07:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 07:19 IST


Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, including two free throws with 1:56 left that set the stage for Bogdanovic's back-breaking hoop.

Bogdanovic added three free throws in the final 62 seconds, sending Sacramento to the seventh win in its last 10 games since an 0-5 start. Three of those wins have come as part of two early-season Eastern swings. After going 2-1 on an earlier trip, the Kings have split two a pair on their current four-game venture, which continues with the second half of a back-to-back Monday at Boston.

Bradley Beal had 20 points and a game-high eight assists to pace the Wizards, who led by as many as seven points in the first half but never again after an Isaiah Thomas 3-pointer put them up 68-67 in the fourth minute of the third period. Thomas had another 3-pointer, while Beal and Thomas Bryant contributed two hoops apiece as the Wizards rallied from a 100-92 deficit with 6:12 left to within arm's length before the Barnes' free throws and Bogdanovic's big finish.

Barnes' 26 points came on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 from 3-point land, and 9-for-11 shooting at the foul line, where Sacramento went 24-for-28. Washington, attempting to sweep a three-game homestand, went just 9-for-12 from the line. Bogdanovic finished with 21 points off the bench for the Kings, while Buddy Hield chipped in with 18, Richaun Holmes 16 and Cory Joseph 10.

Holmes completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. The Kings' Nemanja Bjelica was the game's leading rebounder with 12. The Kings outshot the Wizards 48.1 percent to 45.7 and won despite making three fewer field goals (42-39) and two fewer 3-pointers (13-11) than the hosts.

Thomas, who began his career with the Kings, backed Beal with 17 points, 12 of which came on 4-for-7 shooting on 3-pointers. Bryant added 14 points, while Moe Wagner, Jordan McRae and Davis Bertans had 12 apiece for Washington, which had beaten San Antonio and Charlotte, averaging 131.5 points, in the first two games of its homestand.

Wagner collected a team-high 11 rebounds to also record a double-double.

