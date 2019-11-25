International Development News
UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ on brink of victory in first England test

New Zealand are on the brink of an innings victory over England in the first test at Bay Oval on Monday with the tourists reduced to 161-8 at tea on the fifth day, still 101 runs from making the hosts bat again.

England's hopes of saving the match rest with Sam Curran (13), Jofra Archer (10) and last man Stuart Broad after New Zealand captured four wickets after lunch in Mt. Maunganui. The hosts, who declared on 615-9 in their first innings, need just two wickets in the final session to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second game starting at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

England had looked well set to bat out the final two sessions having resumed after lunch on 98-4 with Joe Denly on 21 and Ben Stokes on 13. The pair safely negotiated the first 30 minutes but Stokes then played on for 28, letting out a loud yell of exasperation after chasing a wide, shortish ball from Tim Southee that he did not need to play at.

His dismissal at 121-5 sparked a collapse, with Neil Wagner at the heart of it. Denly fell for 35 when he was caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling following a lifting delivery from the left armer.

Ollie Pope also fell to Wagner, needlessly throwing his hands at a wide full toss only to watch the ball fly to a diving Mitchell Santner at short cover. With Trent Boult off the field with sore ribs, Wagner took the second new ball and bowled Jos Buttler for an 18-ball duck with a yorker with the first delivery.

Joe Root was the only wicket to fall in the first session as his side dug in, with the England captain steering a lifting Colin de Grandhomme delivery to Tom Latham in the gully for 11. Santner had reduced England to 55-3 at the close of play on Sunday after taking three quick wickets in the final 30 minutes of play.

