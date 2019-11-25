International Development News
UPDATE 2-Cricket-NZ beat England by innings and 65 runs in first test

  Updated: 25-11-2019 09:21 IST
New Zealand wrapped up impressive innings and 65-run victory over England shortly after tea on the fifth day of the first test at Bay Oval on Monday with Neil Wagner running through the lower order.

Wagner took three wickets in 17 balls for just one run as England collapsed from 132-5 to 138-8 before tea, then broke a 59-run ninth-wicket partnership between Jofra Archer and Sam Curran after they had threatened to thwart the hosts. The left armer then trapped Stuart Broad in front for a first-ball duck to end England's resistance at 197 and end with figures of 5-44 from 19.2 overs.

England had resumed on Monday on 55-3 and needing to bat the entire final day to stop New Zealand from taking a 1-0 lead into the second match of the two-test series that starts on Friday in Hamilton.

