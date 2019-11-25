International Development News
Development News Edition

Wagner five-for as New Zealand thrash England in first Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mountmaunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:25 IST
Wagner five-for as New Zealand thrash England in first Test
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

A fiery five-wicket burst from Neil Wagner sealed comprehensive innings and 65 runs victory for New Zealand over England late on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday. It put New Zealand in an unbeatable position in the two-Test series and extended their home streak to a remarkable seven series without defeat.

England was on the ropes with only two wickets remaining at tea before Sam Curran and Jofra Archer staged a late rally with a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket. But with fewer than 22 overs remaining in the match, Wagner brought proceedings to an abrupt halt when he removed Archer and Stuart Broad, the last man in, with successive balls.

England had started the final day at three for 55 and 207 runs away from making New Zealand bat again. In what began as a dogged fight for survival they crept along with a mere 66 runs off the first 41 overs for the loss of only Joe Root's wicket for 11 -- completing a disappointing match for the England skipper after his two in the first innings.

Ben Stokes joined Joe Denly to continue England's defiance until nine overs after lunch when their patience ran out and New Zealand cashed in. Stokes, on 28, chased a wide Tim Southee delivery that should have been left and chopped it on to his stumps.

Wagner, who had been wicketless at that stage, revved up his left-arm bouncers and accounted for Joe Denly, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler in quick succession as England lost four wickets for 17 runs. Denly, who delivered a solid 74 for England in the first innings, top-scored the second time around with 35 before he was caught behind.

Pope was on six when, like Stokes, he chased a ball he should have left alone. Pope stretched to a wide full toss from Wagner and was caught by a diving Mitchell Santner at short cover.

When the second new ball was taken, Wagner bowled Buttler who was scoreless after facing 18 deliveries. Wagner finished with five for 44 and Santner had three for 53, in a victory set up by BJ Watling's 205 in New Zealand's mammoth first innings of 615 for nine declared.

New Zealand's celebrations however were tempered by injury, with Trent Boult bowling just one over in the morning before leaving the field with a rib problem and taking no further part. Captain Kane Williamson, who had been troubled by a hip injury in the lead-up to the Test, left the field a few overs before the end clutching his side.

The second and final Test in the series starts in Hamilton on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

SC peruses letters of Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government.

SC peruses letters of Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government....

SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha guv's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governors decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre su...

Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state. I have seen that al...

Cricket-Give test cricket the same pink-ball marketing buzz: Kohli

Indias maiden pink-ball match lasted a little over two days but the buzz surrounding the event proved that proper marketing is essential for the future of test cricket, said captain Virat Kohli.Indias board has often been accused of neglect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019