NHL roundup: Eichel, Sabres knock off Panthers

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. Eichel is on pace for a career season, leading Buffalo in goals (14), and he is tied for the lead in assists with Rasmus Dahlin, who had his 15th assist Sunday.

Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who halted a three-game losing streak. Linus Ullmark made 43 saves to even his season record at 5-5-1. The Panthers got goals from Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari. Connolly has five goals in his past five games and a team-high 11 for the season.

Hurricanes 2, Red Wings 0 Sebastian Aho scored midway through the second period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal to give Carolina the win over host Detroit.

Both players assisted on the others' goal, and James Reimer had 19 saves for the shutout. It was Carolina's sixth win its last seven games, as the Hurricanes continued their ascent up the Metropolitan Division standings. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Detroit has lost six games in a row and firmly sits in last place in the Atlantic. Detroit also has the fewest points (17) in the entire NHL. Goalie Jimmy Howard made 34 saves.

Oilers 4, Coyotes 3 (SO) Connor McDavid scored the lone shootout goal and visiting Edmonton rode a third-period comeback to a shootout win over Arizona to earn a second victory in as many nights.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves through overtime and denied all three players he faced in the shootout. McDavid also collected an assist to increase his point-scoring streak to 11 games, during which he has collected 12 goals and 24 points. Edmonton has won three of four games and holds the top spot in the Pacific Division.

