International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:16 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight: VICTORY CANNOT MASK BARCA'S PROBLEMS

Champions Barcelona held on to top spot with a 2-1 win over Leganes but it did not spare Ernesto Valverde's side more criticism after yet another scrappy away performance. Despite fielding three forwards worth a combined 300 million euros ($330.66 million) plus six-times world player of the year Lionel Messi, Barca seriously lacked inspiration in attack and it took a late, freak goal from Arturo Vidal to earn them the three points.

"I recognize it was a tough game with few bright moments but you have to win matches like this in any way you can," said Valverde, while defender Gerard Pique conceded: "It's not normal we are finding it so hard to win away from home." Performances have long been valued as much as results at Barca and there was little room for celebration in the media: newspaper Sport talked of 'A concerning victory' while Mundo Deportivo described the display as 'grey' and 'lackluster'.

MODRIC SPARKLES ONCE AGAIN TO LEAVE ODEGAARD IN SHADE Real Sociedad's game at Real Madrid offered Martin Odegaard a chance to make a triumphant return to the Bernabeu after reinventing himself on loan at the Basque side, having had a sour spell at Madrid when he signed for them aged 16.

But the upstart Norwegian was upstaged by another blond midfielder as Luka Modric propelled Madrid to a 3-1 win and served up a reminder of why he broke Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's decade-long grip on the Ballon d'Or last year. The 34-year-old Croatian has had an underwhelming last 12 months but he put on a vintage display, dictating Real's play throughout as well as setting up Karim Benzema's equalizer with a perfect cross before adding the third goal himself.

SEVILLA UNSEAT ATLETICO BY LEARNING ART OF WINNING UGLY Sevilla leapfrogged Atletico Madrid into third in the table with a dour 1-0 win at Real Valladolid thanks to two timely interventions from the video assistant referee (VAR), showing a knack of winning ugly which Atletico used to be renowned for.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone claimed his side had produced their best display of the season away to Granada but they were held 1-1 and have now drawn half of their league games. Will they be able to maintain their place as Spain's third force or are Sevilla here to stay? ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend

Multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpanti- starring John Abraham, Ileana DCruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend. The costing of this film is double of Marjaawan wh...

Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

Mr K. Santosh Reddy, Chairman Dream Valley Group Mr. Ranjith Reddy Chevalla MP Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, City Mayor Mr. Baba Fasi Uddin, Deputy City Mayor along with legendary Cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev, ...

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend SASSUOLOS BOGA TOO QUICK OFF THE FIELD AFTER SUBSTITUTIONSassuolo forward Jeremie Boga has been given a ticking-off by coach Roberto De Zerbi for leaving the field too quickly after he was substituted...

Lankan govt not to succumb to pressures from NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new government will not succumb to pressures from non governmental organisations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, asserting that the situation needs to be changed. Addressing a function after he visited a top Buddhist temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019