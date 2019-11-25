International Development News
NZC 'shocked and disappointed' after Jofra Archer was racially abused

Soon after England pacer Jofra Archer was exposed to racial abuse, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday said they were 'shocked and disappointed' to witness such an incident.

England pacer Jofra Archer . Image Credit: ANI

Soon after England pacer Jofra Archer was exposed to racial abuse, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday said they were 'shocked and disappointed' to witness such an incident. NZC took to Twitter to write: "We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse @JofraArcher received after the Test today. @englandcricket might be our rivals but they're also our friends and racist abuse is never okay!"

The incident took place during New Zealand's first Test match against England. Archer too had tweeted about the incident saying he was 'bit disturbed' hearing racial insults.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," Archer tweeted. The Kane Williamson-led side won the match by an innings and 65 runs against England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

