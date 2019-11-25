International Development News
Development News Edition

Mushtaq: Mumbai thrash Karnataka; Haryana, TN too record wins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:58 IST
Mushtaq: Mumbai thrash Karnataka; Haryana, TN too record wins

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to an unbeaten 94 as Mumbai defeated Karnataka by seven wickets in a Group 'B' Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday to end the rival's winning spree. Mumbai were chasing a stiff 172-run target and Surya, who has been in great form, single-handedly guided the domestic giants to victory with an over to spare.

Surya (94 not out off 53 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) walked in to bat after Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 44 for 2, losing openers Aditya Tare (12) and Prithvi Shaw (30) and still needing over 100 runs to win. The aggressive right-hander steadied the ship by stitching together a 46-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (14) for the third wicket.

However, Karnataka pegged Mumbai back by removing Iyer in the 11th over. After Iyer departed, it was 'Surya show' at the C B Patel Ground as he toyed with the Karnataka bowlers, who wilted under his blistering attack.

He hammered 11 fours and hoisted four towering sixes to stamp his class. His 53-ball 94 would have surely impressed the national selectors. The Mumbai captain then strung together a match- winning unbeaten 84-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shivam Dube (22 not out off 18 balls), who played the perfect second fiddle.

Surya 2.0 was on display as he had all shots in the book and smashed the ball around to guide his side home. This was perhaps one of the finest knocks in the national T20 championship. Earlier, put into bat, Karnataka posted a healthy 171 for 6 despite losing in-form players K L Rahul (0) and skipper Manish Pandey (4) early.

A strokeful 57 off 34 balls by opener Devdutt Padikkal, who struck four fours and as many sixes, along with a rearguard 71 off just 47 balls by Rohan helped Karnataka post a decent score on the board. Kadam was also all guns blazing as he hit seven fours and three sixes before falling to a catch by Prithvi Shaw off Shardul Thakur.

For Mumbai, pacers Shardul Thakur (2-29), Shivam Dube (2-39) and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (1-8) shared the spoils. This was Karnataka's first defeat in the Super League stage, and Mumbai's win has opened up things in the group.

Later, Surya, who is eyeing a national berth, said he was doing what was in his hands. In the second game, Haryana thrashed Baroda by six wickets and rode on fifties by Chaitanya Bishnoi (56) and Shivam Chauhan (50 not out) as they overhauled 139-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Put into bat, barring veteran Yusuf Pathan (45 not out), no other Baroda batsman showed spine as Haryana restricted them to sub-par 138/5. In another game, Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by four wickets with spinners M Sai Kishore (3-10) and M Siddharth (3 -9) spinning their web around the opposition batsmen.

Punjab crawled to a below-par 94/8, courtesy Mayank Markande's unbeaten 33, but Tamil Nadu manage to chase the target despite losing six wickets in the process. Brief scores: Karnataka 171/6 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 71, Devdutt Padikkal 57, Shardul Thakur 2/29) lost to Mumbai 174/3 in 19 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 94 not out, Prithvi Shaw 30; Shreyas Gopal 1/19) by seven wickets.

Baroda 138/5 (Yusuf Pathan 45 not out, Kedar Devdhar 25; Sumit Kumar 1-17; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-23) lost to Haryana 139/4 (Chaityana Bishnoi 56, Shivam Chauhan 50 not out; Yusuf Pathan 2-11) by six wickets. Punjab 94/8 (Mayank Markande 33 not out; Gurkeerat Singh 25; R Sai Kishore 3-10; M Siddharth 3-9) lost to Tamil Nadu 98/6 (Washington Sundar 45 not out, Vijay Shankar 20; Abhishek Sharma 2-10) by four wickets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Congress protests near BJP headquarters against Maha govt formation

Delhi Congress workers staged a protest on Monday near the BJP headquarters here accusing the party of using undemocratic means to form government in Maharashtra. The protestors led by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra were marching t...

12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data

Around 12.23 lakh jobs were created in September as compared to 13.38 lakh in August 2019, according to the payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC. Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during...

Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pool their MLAs at Mumbai Hotel in show of strength

In a show of their strength, Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Monday evening. Senior leaders of three parties were present at the meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Congr...

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Ankara, Nov 25 AFP Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defence system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions. Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019