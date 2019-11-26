International Development News
Report: XFL blocks Lions from signing QB Johnson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 02:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 02:47 IST
Report: XFL blocks Lions from signing QB Johnson
The XFL nixed a potential reunion between the Detroit Lions and journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The eight-team league, which launches in 2020, declined to release Johnson from his contract with the Los Angeles Wildcats, per the report.

The Lions apparently had expressed interest in bringing back Johnson, whom they cut on Sept. 17, after starter Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury earlier this month. Johnson, 33, has appeared in 33 NFL games, all but three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11) and Washington Redskins (2018). He is 1-7 as a starter and has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Johnson has bounced around the NFL throughout his career, spending time on the rosters of the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. The Lions turned to Jeff Driskel after Stafford's injury. Driskel has completed 59.0 percent of his passes for 685 yards with four TDs and four picks in three games, losses to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Redskins.

Detroit (3-7-1) takes a four-game losing streak into Thursday's traditional Thanksgiving Day contest at home against the Bears (5-6).

