Colts RB Mack ruled out vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has been ruled out of this weekend's game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Frank Reich announced Monday. Mack sustained a hand injury during the third quarter of Indianapolis' 33-13 victory over Jacksonville on Nov. 17 and underwent surgery the following day.

The 23-year-old has 192 carries for 862 rushing yards (ranks ninth in NFL) and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has 12 catches for 76 yards with the Colts (6-5), who host Tennessee (6-5) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET). Jonathan Williams, 25, rushed for 116 yards in the game against the Jaguars before adding 104 on the ground in the Colts' 20-17 setback at Houston on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)