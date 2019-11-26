Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight; Maple Leafs F Kerfoot suspended two games

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight

Paul Millsap scored 23 points and hit all nine of his free throws, Will Barton and Jamal Murray added 22 points each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finished with 10 and Nikola Jokic had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

Reports: Colts to place TE Ebron (ankle) on IR

The Indianapolis Colts plan to place tight end Eric Ebron on season-ending injured reserve with multiple ankle injuries, according to reports Monday. Ebron caught four passes for 44 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Houston Texans last Thursday after missing multiple practices during the week.

WADA committee recommends four-year Russia Olympic ban

Russia should be hit with a four-year Olympic ban and barred from all world championships for the manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday. The recommendations were made by WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and will be put to the executive committee at meetings in Paris on Dec. 9.

Rays bring back C Zunino on $4.5 million deal

The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a $4.5 million contract for the 2020 season on Monday, avoiding arbitration. The team has a 2021 option, also for $4.5 million, with compensation potentially growing to $5.25 million with incentives.

Nadal celebrates 200th week at No. 1

Rafael Nadal marked his 200th career week at the top of the ATP rankings Monday, becoming the sixth player to spend that much time at No. 1. The Spanish superstar joins Roger Federer (310 weeks), Pete Sampras (286), Novak Djokovic (275), Ivan Lendl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268).

Mixed Martial Arts-UFC revises drugs policy over contaminated supplements

The UFC and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced changes to the mixed martial arts organization's drugs policy on Monday to address concerns over cases involving contaminated supplements. The changes aim to differentiate between "intentional cheaters" and athletes who "innocently test positive".

Doping: Russian Olympic chief calls for full overhaul of athletics federation

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee on Monday called for a full overhaul in the leadership of the country's suspended athletics federation after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process. Russia's athletics federation had been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which found evidence of mass doping in the sport.

Presidents Cup-bound Finau a prank victim of captain Woods

Tony Finau was the victim of a prank when Tiger Woods called to reveal his captain's picks for next month's Presidents Cup in Australia, but he has adopted a forgive if not forget attitude about the conversation. The 30-year-old said he "never" even suspected that United States captain Woods was joking when he said he had some "sad news", which Finau presumed meant that he had not received one of the four wild card selections.

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers' defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC pecking order with a 10-1 record, while sending the Packers back to Green Bay at 8-3.

Maple Leafs F Kerfoot suspended two games

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot was suspended two games for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, the NHL's Department of Safety announced Monday. Johnson's cross-check to Johnson from behind caused his former teammate to crash into the boards with 2:44 remaining in the second period of Saturday's game. Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play.

