International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-England will rally around Archer after racial abuse - Giles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 05:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 05:52 IST
Cricket-England will rally around Archer after racial abuse - Giles
Image Credit: ANI

Jofra Archer's England team mates will rally round the fast bowler after he reported being racially abused by a spectator during a test match against New Zealand, team director Ashley Giles said on Tuesday. The England and New Zealand cricket boards launched probes after Monday's incident on day five of the first test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, which Archer made public on Twitter.

"It's really unfortunate," Giles told reporters. "It's a shame that sort of thing is still in our society. There was something said from the crowd, from the scoreboard area, which was offensive. "Jofra reported this to the steward immediately as he came off. He also reported it to our security as he got back into the changing-rooms. The sense was that it was a racist abuse."

Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, scored 30 runs to delay New Zealand's innings and 65-run victory in the first test on Monday. The 24-year-old then took to Twitter to say he found it "a bit disturbing" to hear the racial insults.

"The tweet that went out was obviously emotional. It hurts," Giles added. "We fully support Jof - there is no place for racism in the game, in any team. Jof is part of our team. Whatever the abuse, we'd be absolutely right behind him.

"You know what our team is like, they'll rally round him pretty well but it's a serious incident. He's a young man making his way in the game and we don't need this sort of thing." New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday that venue security had been unable to locate the alleged perpetrator but that the investigation would continue and the board would seek out Archer to apologise.

"We're working closely with New Zealand Cricket," Giles said. "They are incredibly concerned that this has happened on their patch. We believe it's an isolated incident but we'll know more once the investigation is finished. "They're working very hard to find the culprit. I'm hopeful they will find out who did it."

New Zealand Cricket have also promised increased vigilance for the second and final test in the series, which begins in Hamilton on Friday. "It's a good series and played in the right fashion and one person should not ruin that but it's a shame that sort of thing is still in society," Giles said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Virtual goldmine: In-game goods fuel debate over digital ownership

Jon Jacobs was a financially struggling actor in real life but a wealthy trader in an online video game when he had his breakthrough what if he could turn his virtual success into a steady stream of real dollarsJacobs, who mortgaged his hom...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as trade talks gain momentum

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as an apparent olive branch from Beijing in trade talks with Washington added to other recent signs of progress, fuelling a rally in Wall Streets main benchmarks to record highs.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Paci...

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan. According to an official statement, medical colleges will come up in Hanumangarh, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and J...

China summons U.S. ambassador to protest against U.S. legislation

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in a Chinese internal matter. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019