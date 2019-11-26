International Development News
Greek Freak's 50 powers Bucks past Jazz

Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, collected 14 rebounds and dished out six assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold on for a 122-118 win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Monday night. Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe chipped in 13 for the Bucks, who won for the 13th time in 14 games and avenged their only loss during that stretch.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and Donovan Mitchell added 20 for the Jazz. Utah rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and cut Milwaukee's lead to 120-118 on Mitchell's layup with 43.8 seconds remaining. The Jazz had a chance to tie, but Brook Lopez blocked another layup attempt from Mitchell with 4.4 seconds left. Pat Connaughton hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Utah played with Rudy Gobert, who was sidelined for a second consecutive game with a sprained ankle. In Gobert's absence, the Jazz enjoyed another fast start on offense. They shot 48.8 percent from the field in the first half - including 9 of 18 from 3-point range. Utah had 18 assists on 20 made first-half baskets.

Bogdanovic led the way, scoring 11 points in the second quarter. He helped the Jazz lead by as many as 13 points before halftime. His final basket of the quarter gave Utah a 57-45 advantage. The Bucks rallied in the third quarter behind hot shooting from Antetokounmpo. He scored four baskets and assisted on another to fuel a 15-2 run. The reigning NBA MVP punctuated the rally with a pair of free throws to put ahead Milwaukee 78-77.

Antetokounmpo then sparked a 12-0 run to give the Bucks a 92-83 advantage early in the fourth quarter. He made a pair of baskets and assisted two others. Anteokounmpo made his presence felt all over the floor during the third quarter, when he totaled 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. His effort helped the Bucks score 42 points that quarter.

