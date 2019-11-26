International Development News
Development News Edition

Williamson to personally apologise to Archer for racial abuse

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that he will personally apologise to England pacer Jofra Archer after he became the victim of racial abuse during the fifth and final day of the first Test between both the countries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:06 IST
Williamson to personally apologise to Archer for racial abuse
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that he will personally apologise to England pacer Jofra Archer after he became the victim of racial abuse during the fifth and final day of the first Test between both the countries. He also revealed that the Kiwis did not know about what had happened until Archer decided to tweet about it.

"It is certainly against everything that we as Kiwis are about, and I certainly hope that nothing like that ever happens again. I can only apologise on behalf of Kiwis to Jofra, not only from our team and how we look to conduct ourselves, but what we expect of Kiwis in general," stuff.co.nz quoted Williamson as saying. "It is a horrific thing. In a country, and a setting where it is very much multi-cultural, it's something we need to put to bed quickly and hope nothing like that ever happens again. It certainly won't if there's any influence we can have on it," he added.

Pacer Archer had heard the abuse after he was sent back to the pavilion at the Bay Oval. He then went on to report the comments to the team's security at the ground. After the match, he also tweeted about the incident and said: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also".

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had also released a statement and confirmed that they would be making an official apology to Archer. "NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer to any developments in the case to the police," NZC said in an official statement.

New Zealand had defeated England in the first Test by an innings and 65 runs. Both teams will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from November 29 at Hamilton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama

With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was end of the BJPs game. Satya...

Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited BSE 500049 NSE BEL, Indias premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperati...

Stars top Knights for record-tying 7th straight W

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason ...

Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Archery C'ships

Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the mens recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday. Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019