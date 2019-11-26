International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia anti-doping chief says expects WADA to uphold ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:10 IST
Russia anti-doping chief says expects WADA to uphold ban
Image Credit:

Russia's anti-doping chief said Tuesday he expected the World Anti-Doping Agency to uphold a recommendation that Russia be barred from all sporting competition for four years. "That's the reality," RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told AFP after a key WADA panel made the recommendation on Monday, accusing Moscow of falsifying laboratory data handed over to investigators.

"We are plunging, for the next four years, into a new phase of Russia's doping crisis," Ganus said. "Four years is a long time, that's two Olympic Games," he said.

Ganus said Russia urgently needed new sports management and called on President Vladimir Putin to intervene. "Honestly, I am waiting for the president to take an active part in this."

"There are a lot of problems in sports here but the most difficult and tragic thing is that our athletes have become hostages of the actions of our sports officials." "We need to push through real changes," he said.

"We need new sports leaders." In a bombshell statement, WADA's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) called for the sanctions, which would see Russia banned from next year's Tokyo Olympics, to be approved at a meeting in Paris on December 9.

The WADA committee has also recommended Russia be barred from staging or bidding for major international sporting events for a four-year period -- potentially placing Saint Petersburg's status as one of the venues for the Euro 2020 football tournament in jeopardy. If the sanctions are approved by WADA's Executive Committee, Russia can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The proposed punishments followed what WADA investigators described as "an extremely serious" case of non-compliance "with several aggravating features." The recommended four-year ban comes after WADA investigators examined data from Russia's doping-tainted Moscow laboratory, which were handed over to WADA in January.

The proposed WADA sanctions are the latest chapter of a saga that first erupted in 2015 when an independent WADA commission investigating allegations of Russian doping said it had found evidence of a vast state-sponsored system stretching back years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Train services resume in Kashmir Valley: Railways

Train services on the Srinagar-Banihal section in Kashmir Valley resumed on Tuesday, more than three months after they were suspended due to security reasons, the railways said. The resumption of services came after days of the trial run.Ra...

Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' adds Rhys Darby, Angus Simpson to cast

Director Taika Waititis new feature, Next Goal Wins, has added actors Rhys Darby, Angus Sampson, Chris Alosio and Sisa Grey to its cast. According to Deadline, the sports drama is currently in production in Hawaii.The story follows Dutch co...

Last elimination match of RAC 2020 between Nigeria and Madagascar to kick-off

The last match of the elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup RAC 2020 between Nigeria and Madagascar kicks off on Sunday, 1 December at 1500 local time 1400 CAT at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo Madagascar.Nigerias Black Stallion...

Team spirit missing in Duleep Trophy, hope Ganguly revamps it: Tendulkar

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should initiate a revamp of the Duleep Trophy as players competing in the event seem more focussed on individual performances than their teams. The batting maestro fee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019