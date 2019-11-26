International Development News
Development News Edition

Gayle takes 'break', says no to India ODIs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:31 IST
Gayle takes 'break', says no to India ODIs
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

West Indies great Chris Gayle has said no to playing the three ODIs in India next month and rather wants to focus on his plans for 2020. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20s and as many ODIs in India starting December 6. He is also unlikely to feature in the T20 games.

"West Indies called me to play ODIs, but I am not going to play," Gayle was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo following his team Jozi Stars' defeat in the MSL in South Africa. "They (selectors) want me to play with the youngsters but for this year I am going to take a break."

Gayle will also not play in the upcoming edition of Big Bash League in Australia. "I am not going to the Big Bash. I'm not sure what cricket will come up, I don't even know how my name reached the BPL (Bangladesh league), but I have been drafted in a team and I don't even know how that happened."

The 40-year old West Indies opener, who played for defending champions Jozi Stars in what was a disastrous MSL campaign for him, scored just 101 runs from six innings. He also lashed out at his critics. "As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team.

"I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs, two, three, four times. "It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019