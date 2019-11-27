International Development News
Development News Edition

Steelers make move to Hodges at QB

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 00:24 IST
Steelers make move to Hodges at QB
Image Credit: Flickr

After rallying the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory this past weekend, Devlin Hodges was named starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Hodges came on in relief of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter last Sunday with the Bengals leading 7-3. On his second pass attempt of the game, he hit James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown and Pittsburgh never trailed again.

"We met as a staff, we decided that we're going to start (Hodges) this week." head coach Mike Tomlin said, according to ESPN. "Really, the decision is clear for us ... I thought he provided us a spark in-game. I'm hopeful that he's capable of continuing to provide that spark as we step into this stadium." Hodges, a 23-year-old undrafted rookie out of Samford, was named Southern Conference player of the year three times. He started Oct. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was 15-of-20 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 24-17 road victory.

He was 5 of 11 in the second half against the Bengals for 118 yards and a score as the Steelers earned a 16-10 victory in a defensive struggle while improving to 6-5. Rudolph has started eight games for the season in Ben Roethlisberger's absence. The 24-year old has thrown for 1,636 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season. He was 8 of 16 for 85 yards and an interception against the Bengals on Sunday, mostly in the first half.

The change at quarterbacks means Rudolph will not be starting in a rematch against the Browns. Toward the end of a Nov. 14 game at Cleveland, Rudolph and the Browns' Myles Garrett touched off a brawl with Garrett hitting Rudolph over the head with his own helmet. Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the season. Rudolph was fined $50,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump gets booed at drugs speech

US President Donald Trumps wife Melania faced rare boos Tuesday when she gave a speech on the dangers of drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore. First ladies are usually spared the rougher edges of US politics and Melania Trump ...

Six dead in 3 blasts in Iraqi capital: medics, security source

Six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraqs capital and its restive south.There was no immediate...

Medical worker on trial in Germany for six murders

A Polish healthcare assistant accused of killing six people under his care with insulin overdoses went on trial in Germany on Tuesday. The case has brought back memories of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse sentenced to life in prison earlier th...

Washington airspace alert sparks White House lockdown

The US Air Force scrambled jets Tuesday after reports of an unidentified aircraft in restricted airspace over Washington forced a brief lockdown of the White House and Capitol. The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019