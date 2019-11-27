REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

International Development News
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-OFFICIALS Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee’s recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. GAMES-SEA-HOSTING

Sleeping on the floor: SE Asian Games off to horror-show start for soccer players Soccer players sleeping on the floor or stranded at the airport, transport hiccups and handwritten fixture lists, not enough drinking water and food unfit for athletes - the Philippines’ hosting of the Southeast Asian Games is off to a chaotic start.

AUCTION-BABE-RUTH The Babe poised to hit another homer as historic bat goes on sale

Babe Ruth is poised to hit another home run, only this time on the sports memorabilia market when the bat he used to slug No. 500 nearly a century ago hits the auction block on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-UEFA (TV) Russian President Putin meets with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin days after a WADA committee recommended that Russia be barred from hosting major international sporting events over breaches of anti-doping rules. 27 Nov

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Bayern Munich Red Star Belgrade ate at home to Bayern Munich in a Champions League Group B clash.

26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Atletico Madrid 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid host Paris St Germain in the Champions League. 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-DZA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta host Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League match 26 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/LUIS-ENRIQUE (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Luis Enrique officially unveiled as Spain coach

Luis Enrique gives his first news conference after returning to his post as Spain coach, five months after leaving the role for personal reasons. 27 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Valencia v Chelsea

Valencia host Chelsea in Champions League Group H. 27 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Olympique Lyonnais

Zenit St Petersburg meet Olympique Lyonnais in a vital Champions League Group G match, with both sides looking for a last-16 berth. 27 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

MOTOR RACING ESPORTS-F1/RENAULT (PIX) (TV)

Esports - A look into Renault F1's esports facility Renault Sport Racing opens the doors to its esports facility in Enstone - where the Renault F1 cars are assembled and tested. It is the UK base of Team Vitality, one of Europe's leading esports organisations and it's where they train their esports drivers.

27 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

