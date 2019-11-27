International Development News
Jaguars sign S Gilchrist, place Goode on IR

  Updated: 27-11-2019 01:36 IST
Jaguars sign S Gilchrist, place Goode on IR
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist to its active roster and placed linebacker Najee Goode on injured reserve on Tuesday. Gilchrist, in his ninth year with the league, has played 123 career games (98 starts) and recorded a total of 495 tackles (376 solo) with 39 passes defensed, 14 interceptions and four sacks. Most recently, he was signed by the Detroit Lions in October and cut just two days later.

The 30-year-old Gilchrist was a second-round pick out of Clemson by the San Diego Chargers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with San Diego before stints with the New York Jets (2015-16), Houston Texans (2017) and Oakland Raiders (2018), where he started all 16 games last season. In addition, Jacksonville signed safety Doug Middleton to the practice squad, and in a corresponding move, released rookie defensive back Jordan Brown.

Middleton, 26, has appeared in 12 career games over three seasons in the league, including one game this season with the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets signed Middleton as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2016. Last season, he appeared in seven games, including four starts and recorded 27 tackles and three passes defensed. Goode suffered a knee injury in last Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had 24 tackles and one sack in 10 appearances this season.

