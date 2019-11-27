International Development News
Development News Edition

Phillies ink two-time All-Star Harrison to minor league deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 04:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 04:40 IST
Phillies ink two-time All-Star Harrison to minor league deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league deal for next season and have extended him an invitation to spring training, the team announced Tuesday. According to a report from MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Harrison chose the Phillies after fielding interest from as many as five teams.

A shoulder sprain and a hamstring injury that required surgery sidelined Harrison, 32, for most of last season with the Detroit Tigers. After signing a one-year deal last offseason to be Detroit's primary second baseman, he made just 34 starts at second. In 36 games in 2019, Harrison batted a career-worst .175, with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs. Last year's lost season notwithstanding, the 32-year-old Harrison isn't far removed from a productive four-year run as a key contributor with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison played his first eight seasons with the Pirates (2011-2018), where he earned a pair of All-Star selections (2014, 2017).

From 2014-17, he batted a combined .290/.331/.428 with 37 homers, 118 doubles, 17 triples and 59 stolen bases while playing second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield corners. In 2014, Harrison had a career-best .315 with 38 doubles (also a career high), seven triples, 13 home runs, 52 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. In his nine-year career, Harrison has a .273 average with 53 home runs, 277 RBI and 79 stolen bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bereaved England coach Silverwood to head home from New Zealand

England coach Chris Silverwood will return home after day two of the second test match against New Zealand on Saturday due to a family bereavement. Assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood will manage the team in his absence alo...

UPDATE 2-U.S. judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys' founder, execs

A federal judge on Tuesday partially overturned the convictions of Insys Therapeutics Incs founder and three former executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid, but declined to disturb the remainder of the jurys v...

Kings D Martinez has surgery for wrist laceration

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez underwent surgery on his right wrist after he was injured during Mondays 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Martinez, 32, suffered a laceration Monday night, with surgery needed to repair a ...

Angels: Ohtani close to finishing Tommy John rehab

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani is about a month away from finishing rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery and has begun to throw off a mound, the team revealed Tuesday. Ohtani, 25, has not pitched in the big leagues since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019