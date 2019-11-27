US anti-doping boss wants no Russians at Tokyo Olympics

Russian athletes should not even be able to participate even as independents at next year's Tokyo Olympics, US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief executive Travis Tygart said. Calling a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee recommendation to punish Russian government-backed doping "inadequate," Tygart said on Tuesday, "WADA must get tougher and impose the full restriction on Russian athlete participation in the Olympics that the rules allow."

