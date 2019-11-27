International Development News
Blackhawks cool off Stars with shutout

  Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 27-11-2019 10:54 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 10:28 IST
Corey Crawford made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated visiting Dallas 3-0 Tuesday night, preventing the Stars from breaking two franchise records. Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane, and Connor Murphy scored as Chicago snapped Dallas' franchise record-tying seven-game winning streak and 12-game point streak (11-0-1).

The shutout was the 26th of Crawford's 13-year career with the Blackhawks. His season career high is seven, set in 2015-16. Saad scored at 11:20 of the first period following a faceoff win by Alex Nylander in the Dallas end of the rink. The puck went back to Erik Gustafsson at the right point. The defenseman skated toward the top of the faceoff circle and faked a shot, drawing two Stars forwards out of position, before chipping a pass to Saad, who had skated into the top of the slot. Saad's one-timer skipped under the pad of Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin and just inside the right post.

Kane made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 10:42 of the third on a snapshot from the right faceoff circle, assisted by Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Shaw. The Stars had killed 15 consecutive penalties over a four-game stretch before Kane's tally. Kane extended his point streak to 13 games, during which he's had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), and helped the Blackhawks snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Murphy scored an empty-net goal at 17:20. Khudobin, who made a season-high 38 saves Saturday as the Stars defeated the visiting Blackhawks 2-1 in a shootout, stopped 35 of 37 shots in Tuesday's rematch.

While it was a home-and-home series for the Blackhawks, the Stars were playing the second half of a back-to-back. Dallas defeated visiting Las Vegas 4-2 Monday to tie the two franchise records. The loss was the Stars' first in regulation since a 3-0 setback to Pittsburgh on Oct. 26.

